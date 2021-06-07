Transcript for World's biggest sandcastle unveiled

It's BS started Cairo now. Having anything current news Roman. Highest level we can also run losses moving he's doing now lives everywhere. It fills you want to do intelligent man. Stay away from your family and not go to. And the nice places don't do that fifty. Stay home. Yeah. And I. He argued it was an unknown news who are here to return home from Rome. Something from the many low wages and I'm just messed. Just say no this certain mr. Food.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.