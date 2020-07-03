Transcript for At least 12 dead, 188 infected in US as coronavirus continues to spread

These are coronavirus test kits being flown by chopper to the "Grand princess" cruise ship after reports of a suspected outbreak of covid-19. I was worried, mainly because my parents are elderly, and my mom has Asma. So I'm very worried if she would get ill what would happen. Reporter: Debbie and her parents are among the passengers circling off San Francisco, not allowed to disembark. Just hours ago, vice president Mike pence gave the results. 21 individuals on the "Grand princess" tested positive. Among those, 19 crew members. And two passengers. Right now, it's just numbing, just trying to process this information and see what our life holds in the next couple weeks. Reporter: Passengers now confined to their rooms. All passengers and crew will be tested for the coronavirus. Those that need to be quarantined will be quarantined. Those that require additional medical attention will receive Reporter: Outside this San Francisco hospital, they were setting up tents who handle any overflow coronavirus patients as the virus wreaks havoc across the country. In the United States, there are hundreds of cases in at least 26 states with at least 17 deaths. Daily life has been disrupted. The wildly popular of festival south by southwest now canceled along with other large gatherings and a wave of school closings. No practices, no afterschool activities. Reporter: And many employees are told to work from home, including everyone at apple headquarters in cupertino, California and Microsoft. In Hollywood, the release of the new James bond movie "No time to die", postponed for it's months. Where's 007? Reporter: President trump visited the centers for disease control and insisted they have the outbreak under control. The head of the CDC agreed. At the present time, the risk remains low. Reporter: The hardest-hit area is Washington state where there are more than 80 case and 14 deaths. Pike place market normally bustling with shoppers virtually deserted yesterday. It's like a ghost town. Reporter: The epicenter here, the life care center. Families are outraged at the lack of response. Pat says after she learned her mother had died she got a second painful phone call. She said I just want to check in with you and let you know that your mother is doing fine, she doesn't have a temperature. And I said that's . My mother died at 3:30 this morning. And she was, oh, my god, that wasn't in the chart. They don't care. They don't care about the elderly. Reporter: Colleen's elderly mother who suffers from dementia shared a room with one of the patients who died from the virus but hasn't been tested since life care says she doesn't have symptoms. We're here at the epicenter, and I feel like everyone is in I feel like we're in a black hole here. Reporter: For the first time we're hearing from a resident inside. Susan Hailey has a cough and is waiting for test results. Do I want to leave? Absolutely, yes. It's not that people aren't nice, it's that I don't like being trapped. Reporter: Help for the beleaguered facility is on the way. A team of 30 federal health professionals are being sent. This is like a flu on steroids. Reporter: On the other side of the country, the virus is quickly spreading in the new York City area. I'm not urging calm. I'm urge being reality. Reporter: Most of the cases in New York state are linked to a west Chester lawyer. About 4,000 people are now under quarantine in New York state. The epidemic started in China in Wuhan. That city has now been on lockdown four two months. Its 11 million inhabitants mostly out of sight. Streets deserted. Public transportation almost nonexistent. But there is encouraging news. New infections in China seem to be slowing down. But around the world, the virus is spreading rapidly. We are now on the verge of reaching 100,000 confirmed cases. Reporter: The visual impact is dramatic. Iconic sites around the globe now empty. This is Mecca in Saudi Arabia before and now. To the Spanish steps in Rome normally crowded with tourists, now empty. And beijing's forbidden city once packed now seemingly desolate. The rapid spread of the virus also impacting the global economy. From toys to clothing to gardening supplies. Companies across the country rely on Chinese factories now shut down by the outbreak. About 85% of our products have something in them from China. The great majority of goods in bridal are manufactured in things are taking longer than ever. It is what I call an economic pandemic, and that is it's global in scope, and our efforts to contain the virus and stop the spread of it means shutting down factories. Shutting down schools. Reporter: The consequences have been devastating, especially for travel. The airlines anticipating losses of $113 billion in sales as travel and hotel bookings plunge. Uncertain times are driving some to extreme measures. Austin based Mira safety says their suits and gas masks are in high demand. We're looking at people who are looking to protect themselves if it becomes a much bigger threat. The reality, we don't need masks and hazmat suits. When you hear health officials say everything's fine and don't panic it runs the risk of being dismissive and causing people to panic. It's important to say we don't know. We have this chronic, high level of anxiety over am I going to get infected with coronavirus. You have people going out, trying to stockpile on masks, trying to stockpile on food for months. We just get dry food and a lot of frozen food. The end of the line for the toilet paper and paper towels is right here! Reporter: In some parts of the country, endless lines and empty shelves are a new reality. We're seeing price gouging, $100 for a bottle of pure on Amazon. Reporter: Amazon cracking down, blocking sellers' accounts. This is hysteria. It's only going to make people panic more. Controlling the hysteria with sound communication, with facts, is going to be very important. What we're seeing now is some things that are done out of fear that might be counter productive. Reporter: With the virus continuing to spread, experts say facts, not fear, is the best path forward. We're this together. These outbreaks kind of show us our common humanity, and we really do need to fight them as a species.

