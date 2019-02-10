48 hours with pop superstar Kygo as he performs in 3 shows in 2 countries

More
Kygo is a DJ, producer and collaborative powerhouse who has made a massive name for himself on the electronic dance music circuit.
1:22 | 10/02/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 48 hours with pop superstar Kygo as he performs in 3 shows in 2 countries

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:22","description":"Kygo is a DJ, producer and collaborative powerhouse who has made a massive name for himself on the electronic dance music circuit. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"66020121","title":"48 hours with pop superstar Kygo as he performs in 3 shows in 2 countries","url":"/Nightline/video/48-hours-pop-superstar-kygo-performs-shows-countries-66020121"}