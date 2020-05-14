70-year-old defeats COVID-19 after 45-day hospital stay

Ronald Hill embraced his wife for the first time in over a month after a hospital stay during which he was placed in the ICU and suffered a stroke.
0:26 | 05/14/20

Transcript for 70-year-old defeats COVID-19 after 45-day hospital stay
Signs of support, lining his path to recovery. 70 year old Ronald hill discharged from a hospital in Fresno, California, after surviving covid-19. His triumph culminating with a heartwarming embrace, hugging his wife for the first time in more than a month. A 45-day wait made it that much sweeter. I'm grateful to be alive!

