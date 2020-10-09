ABC News analysis shows Black Americans far more likely to be stopped by police

More
An analysis of data conducted by ABC News with our owned stations shows Black drivers or pedestrians were more likely to be stopped by police than white drivers and pedestrians in several U.S. cities.
11:05 | 09/10/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News analysis shows Black Americans far more likely to be stopped by police

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"11:05","description":"An analysis of data conducted by ABC News with our owned stations shows Black drivers or pedestrians were more likely to be stopped by police than white drivers and pedestrians in several U.S. cities.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"72919111","title":"ABC News analysis shows Black Americans far more likely to be stopped by police","url":"/Nightline/video/abc-news-analysis-shows-black-americans-stopped-police-72919111"}