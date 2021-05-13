Afghans shaken amid horror of bombings, politician warns there could be more: Part 1

More
Students describe the aftermath of a bombing at their school. Politician Fawzia Koofi says she’s negotiating with the Taliban, which has denied involvement in the blasts.
10:18 | 05/13/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Afghans shaken amid horror of bombings, politician warns there could be more: Part 1

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"10:18","description":"Students describe the aftermath of a bombing at their school. Politician Fawzia Koofi says she’s negotiating with the Taliban, which has denied involvement in the blasts.","mediaType":"us only 08","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"77662206","title":"Afghans shaken amid horror of bombings, politician warns there could be more: Part 1","url":"/Nightline/video/afghans-shaken-amid-horror-bombings-politician-warns-part-77662206"}