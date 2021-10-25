Aid workers try to combat ‘catastrophic hunger’ in Southern Madagascar: Part 2

The region, on the brink of starvation, is in need of new infrastructure to deliver water and new crops that can withstand the changing climate, “World News Tonight” anchor David Muir reports.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live