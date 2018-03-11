Transcript for Alec Baldwin arrested for assault in New York City

Reporter: Tonight, actor Alec Baldwin in trouble with the law. He punched a man who allegedly took his parking spot. He's been seen in the past in heated confrontations with photographers right outside his home. Baldwin's portrayal of the president on "Saturday night live" has made headlines and often led to verbal jabs with trump. The president asked about his arrest. I wish him luck. Reporter: Baldwin also has a new talk show. The network saying it will air it as scheduled this Sunday night. And those charges are considered misdemeanors. He will go to court at the end of the month to respond. And Baldwin is now flatly denying the incident on Twitter. Quote, the assertion that I punched anyone over a parking spot is false.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.