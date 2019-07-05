Transcript for Is America ready for Cory Booker?

Is America ready for a second black president I I think America's ready for damn good president who's gonna stand up for Americans is America ready for president from the hood. I think that anybody who comes. Alt from communities that are marginalized. That are struggling I think those folks have. You he qualifications to lead this country is in decorate for a single. President. I think America is ready for a great person no matter what I think people judge me. By the leadership I bring my continent my character all of my ideas. I'm my values. And my ability to news inspire and coal to date kind of change we need.

