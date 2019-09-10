No answers 2 years after indigenous student vanishes: Part 2

More
The family of Ashley Loring Heavy Runner says the complicated, underfunded justice system in the Blackfeet Nation has forced them to investigate her disappearance on their own.
5:12 | 10/09/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for No answers 2 years after indigenous student vanishes: Part 2

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:12","description":"The family of Ashley Loring Heavy Runner says the complicated, underfunded justice system in the Blackfeet Nation has forced them to investigate her disappearance on their own.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"66153689","title":"No answers 2 years after indigenous student vanishes: Part 2","url":"/Nightline/video/answers-years-indigenous-student-vanishes-part-66153689"}