'Back to the Future' musical looks to strike lightning on Broadway

The cast of the musical adaptation of the hit 1985 time travel flick give a behind the scenes look at bringing Marty McFly and Doc's timeless story to the Great White Way.

July 28, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live