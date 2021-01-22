Transcript for Biden's lays out national COVID-19 strategy as crisis worsens, vaccine rollout lags

You know, we take one day at a time. I'm not going to lie, there are some difficult days. Reporter: Amanda and Vicki brown have already experienced the worst covid-19 can do. Just two mons ago, the virus killed coach Charlie brown, Vicki's husband of 47 years. It's still real hard for me. The hard days are the nights are the hardest, when you're there all alone, no one to talk to. So it's learning to find that kind of life and still find joy without him being here. Reporter: Coach brown was a beloved figure in El Paso. But as the family continues to grieve, Amanda, her mom, and her brother, who is also a teacher, are now in a race to get vaccinated. Amanda got lucky. So far, her brother has not. How frustrating is it that luck even has to play a role in it? How would I answer that? I would say that I'm going to trust the government. Do I necessarily agree or do I like it? Probably not. Especially given the fact that my dad has died from this horrible disease. Does it make sense for me to sit here and be angry and for my brother to sit here and be angry? No, because that doesn't change anything. Reporter: Vicki had covid at the same time her husband did. She has to wait until next month to qualify. I am over 65. I do have one underlying health condion. If they called me and said, hey, we can give you the vaccination tomorrow, I would go. Reporter: The vaccine rollout has fallen far short O its goal so far. And with each state having different rules it's hard to tell who can get what, when. For example, in New York, supply is short. This week the state was forced to cancel 23,000 appointments. In Florida, officials are trying to cut down on vaccine tourists, now only allowing full-time or part-time residents to get the shots. In Texas, the rollout is happening in phases, but limited supply means it's hard to find a How do you feel about the new administration and president Joe Biden and how he plans on tackling covid? He's our president. Regardless of what side of the fence you fall on. And he deserves our support. Because his success means that we can also be successful in our own lives. Reporter: On his first full day in office, the president sat down and signed a series of executive orders to combat Help is on the way. Today, I am unveiling a national strategy on covid-19. Reporter: Biden launching what he calls a full-scale wartime effort. Among other things, the administration will have FEMA establish 100 federal vaccination sites in the next month. Ramp up vaccine and ppe production by using the defense production act. And he signed a mask mandate for federal property and interstate travel. While the vaccines provide so much hope, the rollout has been a dismal failure thus far. So I understand the despair and frustration of so many Americans and how they're feeling. Reporter: Based on the current pace of vaccinations set by the trump administration, some think Biden's ambitious plan to roll out 100 million vaccines in 100 days appears to be out of reach. But in his first briefing in months, Dr. Anthony Fauci says it can still happen. If we get 70% to 85% of the country vaccinated, say by the end of the summer, middle of the summer, I believe by the time we get to the fall, we will be approaching a degree of normality. Reporter: The white house promising Fauci will be a regular in the briefing room, after being virtually banished by former president trump. The idea that you can get up here and talk about what you know, what evidence, what the science is, know that's it, let the science speak, it is somewhat of a liberating feeling. Reporter: ABC news contributor and emergency room Dr. Darigan Sutton says the new administration's approach is a welcome change. A breath of fresh air, a weight lifted off our chests. It feels like science is inside of the white house finally. Reporter: It was just one year ago today the first case of covid was announced in the U.S. The word "Pandemic" was still a far-away thought. The first U.S. Death wouldn't come until a month later. Breaking news, the first death from coronavirus. Reporter: Dr. George Diaz, head of infectious diseases at Providence medical center in Seattle, Washington, treated patient one, seen here being wheeled into the hospital. What did we learn from patient number one? We learned quite a bit from patient number one. Firstly, that we would be able to isolate him appropriately and keep our staff safe. We used remdesivir, which was a new antiviral at the time. He was the first patient to receive this drug in the world. And he had a good response to treatment. And that kicked off a number of clinical trials that we were involved in to prove that it's effective for treatment of covid-19 pneumonia. Reporter: Dr. Diaz said he and his team learned a lot about the disease from that first patient who was treated for five days before being discharged from the hospital. Patient number one, how are they doing today? Doing great. He's fully recovered and back to his normal life. So many people survive the illness but have medical problems afterward, fortunately patient one survived well. What does it tell you about the future of the pandemic? Hope that we can get through this, but it takes a lot of work. The road ahead of us is convincing all of us Americans to get vaccinated. Reporter: Now, a year later, the situation is becoming desperate. Hot spots like southern California, where a new variant of the virus is accounting for one-third of all cases at cedars-sinai hospital in los Angeles. L.A. County, the most populous county inhe nation, has been pummeled by record-breaking case numbers and deaths for months. This is a rare day off for you, you've been working around the clock. Yeah. I've been in the hospital for about six or seven days straight. So today is the first day where I've been able to not wear scrubs or tightly wrapping an n95 mask to my face, so I'm graceful. Reporter: After fighting the epidemic in New York City last spring, Dr. Sutton moved to L.A., tirelessly helping another epicenter. The majority of any patients in the hospital now that are severely ill are latinx, patients that are commonly essential workers. Reporter: Sidewalk signs in many minority communities now warn people that they are entering high-risk Zones. And wait times for vaccines are frustratingly long. But the city of Los Angeles is now reporting a big boost. The rate of vaccinations this week jumping 90% compared to last week. However, the mayor still stressing demand is outstripping supply. How would you grade the vaccine rollout so far? I would probably give it a b-minus, c-plus. If we were able to focus on manufacturing, increasing production, simultaneously giving out as much of the vaccine and not holding as much, I think that's a good plan. You want the federal government to play a bigger role in the vaccine rollout? I think, absolutely. We need help. Reporter: Back in Texas, Amanda and Vicki brown live for hopeful moments, saying it's time to rally behind a new president and a new strategy. If you had five minutes with our new president, what would you say to him? Good luck, number one. I hope he can stay true to his word and get those vaccines out. Be kind. Be kind. You represent all people, not just the party that you belong to. As I watched the inauguration yesterday, and they had all of those flags set out for every person who has died from this unfortunate disease and virus, it was devastating to see. And it doesn't take the sting away, just knowing that there's a vaccine. We knew one of those flags represented my husband. Their dad. I told the kids, I texted them. I said, he's waving at us. One of those flags is his. And he's waving at us. He hasn't forgotten us. For more perspective on the pandemic, earlier this evening I spoke with Dr. Asheesh jah, Dean of the brown university school of public health. Doctor, when do we get back to normal, and what's the timeline for returning to life the way it looked before the pandemic? Yes, so there is going to be a new normal. It's not going to look like what life looked like before the pandemic. But I think that new normal is probably sometime this summer. But there's some things, like the indoor concert, the concert where it was a lot of packed people together. That may be tough for a little while. We may need to, in certain circumstances, be wearing masks. Not all the time but in certain indoor gatherings. We may find at crowded events we get a test before we go in. I can imagine airlines and others requiring us to show immunization before we board an airplane. There will be those kinds of differences that will remind us that this pandemic is still with us. But again, on a day-to-day basis, being able to see friends, family, a lot of that stuff will be possible again to do quite safely. Many people will take that as welcome news. What do we know about the new variants of covid-19, and are you worried about this development? I am worried about this. You know, there have been a lot of talks about different strains over the last year. Most of them have not been a big deal. This one is really different. It's much more contagious than the standard strain. And this is why we really have to get people vaccinated and try to keep people safe the next four to six weeks. If we don't, this variant could take over and end up really causing a lot more infections, hospitalizations, and deaths. You think the vaccines will be effective against this new strain? I'm pretty confident. Obviously we'll have to do more testing to make sure that's true. But I do think it will work. And what's your sense of the Biden administration, and what does he and his team need to do first to start fixing the vaccine problem? I think what they need to do is two things. They need to make sure production of vaccines keeps up, and those are heading to states. Then they need to become a partner to states. The trump administration tragedy was to leave states alone, let them figure it out. What the Biden team needs to do is be a partner, provide resources, technical help. I think that combination is really going to help get vaccines into people's arms. Encouraging news indeed. Doctor, thank you for your time. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.