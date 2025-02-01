Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni point fingers over sexual harassment claims

Here is how the latest drama is unfolding behind the scenes at “It Ends With Us.”

February 1, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live