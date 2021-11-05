Body-positive Tess Holliday on the complexities of her eating disorder

More
"I would go all day without eating, and I would chalk it up to, 'I'm busy.' ... But the thing is I had hunger pain all day, and I was sick all day," the plus-size model said.
6:32 | 05/11/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Body-positive Tess Holliday on the complexities of her eating disorder

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:32","description":"\"I would go all day without eating, and I would chalk it up to, 'I'm busy.' ... But the thing is I had hunger pain all day, and I was sick all day,\" the plus-size model said.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"77616756","title":"Body-positive Tess Holliday on the complexities of her eating disorder","url":"/Nightline/video/body-positive-tess-holliday-complexities-eating-disorder-77616756"}