Transcript for Brandt Jean talks about why he forgave his brother’s killer, Amber Guyger

If you truly are sorry, I know I can speak for myself. I, I forgive you. I want the best for you. That's exactly what botham would want for you. Reporter: It was a simple gesture of compassion that moved the world. Can I give her a hug, please? Yes. Reporter: 18-year-old brant Jean embracing the woman found guilty of murdering his older brother botham. This morning, brant speaking to ABC news for the first time about that remarkable moment of grace. I just told her that I forgave her. That was just my gesture of letting her know that I truly forgive her. Reporter: His sympathy towards his brother's killer palpable. She is a human being. She still deserves love. She made a mistake that she probably truly regrets. Reporter: Just last Friday, amber guyger finally apologized for her deadly actions. I was scared, and I'm so sorry. I waited one year to hear "I'm sorry." And I'm grateful for that. And it's, that's why I forgive her. Reporter: Although a beautiful moment, it did not resonate with everyone in the courtroom. Some demanding a harsher sentence. 25-99. There is no justice for a man life to be taken and she gets ten years! No justice, no peace! Reporter: A rallying cry amplified since last September. No justice, no peace! Reporter: When amber guyger entered botham Jean's apartment mistaking it for her own and shooting and killing the 22-year-old accountant. The former Dallas police officer demonstrated how she confronted him. I have my gun pointed. And I'm saying, let me see your hands, let me see your hands. Reporter: Through tears, guyger told jurors how much she regretted her actions. I never wanted to take an innoce person's life, and I am so sorry. It was very emotional, and I think that is something the defense obviously wanted the jury to see. Reporter: But prosecutors tried to place doubt, playing the chilling body cam footage from officers who responded. Several immediately start cpr. Something prosecutors say guyger did not do. Did you properly perform cpr on Mr. Jean. No, I did not. You could have, right? I tried to do cpr. Reporter: They found her gill any less than five hours. The prosecution asked for 28 years but she was sentenced to just ten. Two jurors speaking with ABC news about their decision. They were asking us to take an eye for an eye for botham, and I feel like he isn't someone who would take an eye for an eye. He would turn the other cheek. I know a lot of people aren't happy about the ten years, but I feel like you can't compare this case to any of those other officers killing unarmed black men. Those officers that kill unarmed black men, when they got out, they went back to livin' they lives. Amber guyger, ever since she killed that man, she has not been the same. I hate myself, every single day. I don't feel like I deserve a chance to be with my family and Reporter: I have covered the case for more than a year and was curious to figure out how the case had impacted the jurors' lives. I have never been through the emotional wringer as much as I have the last week and a half. It made me understand life a little more. It made me want to be more family involved, forgive people more, heal from things people have brought us through. It's not meant for us to be perfect. We should focus more on love and the positive stuff and not on the hate. Reporter: That message of grace that brant delivered, channeling his brother's spirit with a simple act. This is what you have to do to set yourself free. I didn't really plan on living the rest of my life hating this woman. I know that there's something called peace of mind. That is why I wake up happy morning. That is why I want to live happy. Our thanks to Marcus for that

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.