Transcript for California Rep. Ro Khanna speaks on how to help Afghan refugees in the U.S.

Earlier I spoke to congressman ro Khanna, whose Fremont, California, district is home to the largest afghan-american community in the U.S. Congressman Khanna, thanks for being here. Thank you for having me on. We know that you've worked to help evacuate Americans and Afghan allies in the recent weeks. We understand that there are at least 50 Afghan families in the bay area in your district area, asking for help evacuating loved so how is your office providing resource to those not only who have arrived, but for those who have been left behind? Juju, I'm very proud of my team. We've helped numerous families get on the state department list. They were able to get to the airport. Some faced beatings, some had to go multiple times before they could actually get on a flight. But we've had about 17 cases where families have been able to but in candor, there are still people who have written to us who are unaccounted for. We still have American citizens that we're trying to get out. There are still green card holders that are trying to get out. There are still S.I.V. Applicants trying to get out. We are working to make sure that happens. We want to work with the state department to see what specifics we should tell these families. When you're communicating with families, what's your message to them as they're arriving, what's your message to American communities that are taking them in? My message first is that, come visit my district. The afghan-american community is an extraordinary community. I represent the heart of silicon valley. They're leading as entrepreneurs, they're leading in technology, they're artists, poets, doctors. This community will enrich America, and we should stop the demagoguery, we should stop the fear, and come and actually see what the afghan-american community has to contribute. But we still have a hard job in making sure that our commitment is fulfilled to afghan-americans and to those Afghans who have worked with us in this 20-year war. I have been working with the state department. We need to see, we need to put pressure on the Taliban, at least to open the borders. We need to still have perhaps special operations to help rescue American citizens. We need to see whether they can go across the border to Pakistan or that judge Stan, see how they can be evacuated. Our work is not done. The president today repeatedly praised the success of the American withdrawal, yet so many critics are pointing to failures in planning, failures in logistics and coordination that led to the chaos, including the 13 deaths of U.S. Service members. Where, in your mind, did policy go wrong? Juju, first let me say something about those service members. They're heroes. My heart is with their families. They really died in a valiant cause, to save American lives, to save Afghan lives. And I have so much admiration for them and so much empathy for their families. I do believe the president was correct to bring this war to an end. That was a courageous decision. And this war had cost us a lot of lives and it would have cost us more service lives had we stayed. And we saw the risks based on the ISIS bombing that occurred. I'm on the armed services committee. We're going to have a full oversight. But that oversight can't just be about the last 20 days, it needs to be about the last 20 years. Why were they general after general that came to my committee, saying they were winning the war, knowing full well they were losing? That's one of the reasons there was a mistake made in seeing how guil quickly the Afghan army fell, and the administration acknowledged that was a mistake and that led to some of the problems with the evacuation. You initially applauded the withdrawal plan when the president announced it in April saying, "It will help bring peace to a country that for decades has been ravaged by war." After this swift Taliban takeover, do you still have that same optimism? I do. Believe that it will put American service people at less risk. I believe it will have less of a cost. We've spent over $2 trillion in then we don't remember all of the civilians in Afghanistan that have died. I am clear-eyed about the Taliban, they obviously have had an oppressive history with women, they have had an oppressive history with girls. We need to continue to put economic, diplomatic pressure on them. They need to know very clearly that we have over the horizon capability, we will strike there if they start to harbor terrorists that are a credible threat to the United States. The president has shown he will do that. He's taken decisive action twice, and they should not underestimate the resolve of the United States in taking action if there is any threat to our homeland. I want you to expand a bit on over the horizon capability. What do you mean by that? In addition, what are you hearing from the Afghan refugee families? What are they telling you about what they saw and heard under Taliban rule before they evacuated? Over the horizon capability as I understand it means we have the capability of launching strikes. We can launch with tremendous precision to take out terrorist threats that affect our homeland or that impact our troops. We have also special counter-terrorism operations. We have them across the world. That doesn't require a permanent troop presence. So the American people should be assured that even though we have withdrawn our troops, that doesn't mean that we have withdrawn our commitment to make sure that doesn't sprout up again in Afghanistan. This president is aware of the risks of isis-k. He's aware of the risks of Al Qaeda. He's made it clear to the Taliban that if there is such a threat, we reserve the right to strike and take that threat out. There are a lot of thorny issues ahead, congressman Khanna of California, thanks for your time. Juju, thanks for the opportunity.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.