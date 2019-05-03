Transcript for Captain Marvel star Brie Larson on taking landmark role

We need heros. We need you. It's got plenty of closed fists. Kicks. Multihenchman details. I trained for it like a triathlon. It felt like an actor's triathlon. You actually pushed a jeep. I saw it on Instagram. It's a crazy feeling. You feel really high for a minute, and then you fall It's got all of marvel's wiz bang and wonder rocketing across the screen. Plenty of the marketing in support of the movie. I don't want to ever be like I'm on a billboard. I want to be like what? Why is my hair on fire on sunset? Do you get -- why are you taking pictures of yourself? I'm on a building. Are you crazy? What's most epic about captain marvel, the first to feature a woman protagonist might be the moments of stillness. It's mind blowing to think there would be days where we're doing fight sequences on a moving train, and then it moves into an emotional train. That's what I said. I've been a part of this through this is almost my 11th film. This one felt so different from all the others. I never sat through one of these films and felt emotionally connected in this way. Played by brie Larson, as a battler troubled by a past she cannot recall and a destiny she cannot yet grasp. Captain marvel may be giving whoas to retro bros who tried to sabotage the movie online before it was seen by anyone. But it's oxygen for those ready for the shimmering star we're breaking ground in a way that feels natural. It isn't trying to stick our tongues out. This is who she is and this is the story we're telling. It's the human experience on this large scale and on top of it, they said they wanted to make the biggest feminist movie of all time. She seeks that destiny and she reconnects to her fighter pilot self under the mentorship of a brilliant mind within the heart of her treasured friend Maria, her trade. She's a female fighter pilot and another type of superhero is being a single mother. And I think to have the two in a marvel movie, it feels like a special moment in cinema, actually. The big love is her best the lost love is her best friend. The love that is found again is her best friend. As the marvel cinema universe enters a new phase, they are seeking someone at the end of the end of the infinity war. The savior is bringing to the table new faces and all the fields. It felt like two actors doing almost like a drama that just happened to be in a superhero movie. A real natural beautiful quality, acting in this big universe. Brie Larson. Brie Larson was on her way to an Oscar for room. And marvel reached out to her to play a superhero. Marvel was patient with me. They understand what taking something like this on means. My privacy has been important to me not just because I'm a super introvert. That's how I'm able to disappear into other characters. From the script's first draft, Larson says she noted the significance of women being involved in all stages of the film's creative process. There was a scene of two male characters talking about my character, and they called me a woman. And I realized that in the past if I had read a script written by a man, it would be girl. I had to step back and go oh, my gosh, I'm 28 and I'm used to being referred to as a girl. Those little things and big things come from this script being passed through the hands of women and being written by women. Joining us, captain marvel herself, brie Larson. The casting was last revealed by the president and producer at 2016's comic con in San Diego. I had been signed on to the movie for a year. I wasn't able to tell anybody. No one knew. I couldn't have drinks with friends and accidentally be like -- you have to go no, that's not part of me. That's not happening. The other marvel cast members didn't know. I remember people coming up to me and being like what movie are you here with with? I'm like I'm with you guys now. The character made it into marvel comics in 1968. Once on board Larson found her months of training helping to adopt the mind set of her character. It's the spirit of the air force that sort of humble but also totally self-assured. At times kind of cocky. Larson's character doesn't lack for teachers. Including such marvel cinema universe new arrivals of Jude law and jemma Chan. How would you describe your character's relationship to her character? There's a friendly rivalry between them. There are a few sparks between them. I like that. I think it's great. You get to see all kinds of different dynamics between women. You kick each other's ass on a regular basis. Yeah. Interesting element of the relationship. I hit her so hard. This is the feeling. This is the relationship. I was so shocked at how it looks like I hit her. She was has something up her sleeve literally. Squaring off against an extraterrestrial. They have a spicy pin pal machine in a scene that has filled with pop culture of the period and a throwback jukebox. Hold on. Look at this. With Nick fury still an underling, there are seeds being planted for him as well. He's not the cynical kind of world wise all knowing guy that we've known so far. Okay. Your turn. Prove you're not a scroll. Sorting out all her past identities requires not just photon blasts and boom boom but regret. Connecting on screen with other actors and locating that lost soul. A life that you loved and you have a life that you love now, but you don't understand how you got to it, but when you realize the life that you did have, it's like, that was a great life. It was a good life. Yeah. That's part of what I think makes Carol a powerful and human superhero is that she was awesome before she got super powers. She discovers her humanity and learns to accept herself. That's when she becomes her most powerful. Part of that is rejecting the voices that have told you you're not good enough. Any kid that watches this movie, whether they're a girl or boy, I hope they come out of it just feeling uplifted and that they can do anything and that they are worthy and important. You said to your seven-year-old self, keep doing what you're doing even though it's going to take a while to get recognition. A lot of seven-year-olds are going to see themselves in this movie. A lot of see themselves for the first time. How does that feel to you to be bringing that to people? Am I jet lagged? I feel like I'm going to cry. You're not going to cry. For it to finally come out and to get glimmers of seeing young girls excited, it's everything to me. I didn't make this movie for myself. I made it for them. I'm Nick Conley at Edwards air force base in California.

