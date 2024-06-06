Carl Lentz's wife on why she stayed with her husband after affair, public humiliation

Laura Lentz opens up about why she remained married to the former Hillsong pastor after his cheating scandal; the couple gives inside look into their new life in Tulsa.

June 6, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live