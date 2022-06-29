The cast of 'Love Actually' reflects on the film's lasting legacy

Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Bill Nighy and other fan favorites from the classic rom-com talk to Diane Sawyer about their favorite memories making the film.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live