Transcript for How will Chauvin's conviction in George Floyd's murder case impact future cases?

What will the chauvin verdict mean? Earlier tonight I spoke with former prosecutor and cohost of "The view" sunny Hostin and ABC news contributor L.Z. Granderson. We started discussing the important points of today's verdict, but it became quite personal. Guys, we've talked about this off camera, we could talk about this all night. You're both parents raising black sons. I'm a father who raised three black daughters. Did this verdict hit home with you in a personal way? How did it hit you in a personal way? I can say that it's something that I think about often when it comes to the safety of my son. My son is 18 years old. He's going to start college in the fall. He's about 6'1", very muscular. And while I see a brilliant, wonderful, loving child, I know that other people see a threat. And I worry about his safety all the time. But today, I felt just a bit of relief that perhaps people will see his humanity the way that they should see the humanity of all people. And I feel a bit hopeful, a bit hopeful, that perhaps this is a movement and not just a moment in our country. Well said. L.Z., we'll give you the last you're a black man raising a black man who could have been George Floyd. Your boy could have been George Floyd. We'll give you the last word. You know, the worst feeling I have as a father is finding myself soaking in moments with my son, for fear it might be our last. I hate that. I hate being cognizant of the fact that when my young man walks out the door, what could happen to him at the hands of law enforcement. Not all cops, obviously. But there are enough bad ones out there for us to fear. And I hate the fact that I'm not savoring moments with him because I don't want him to grow up too fast, or move across the country, start his own life, we don't see each other as often. No, I'm savoring the moments because I'm fearful they may be our last. So I am hopeful that this begins the ending of that feeling for myself and for any other parents of color who carry the same fears that I have when their child leaves the door. A little bit more than the fears of our counterparts. Can I say something? Please, please, go ahead. L.Z. And I have known each other for a long time. I remember one night when we were both working at CNN. And we were covering a trial. We were covering a case, Michael Brown case, I believe. And L.Z. Is never late to a live shot. And he was late. And we were all looking for him. And as it turns out, a police officer had stopped L.Z., profiled him. And -- I remember L.Z. Walking into our truck. And the look on his face, I don't think I will ever forget. Because he looked defeated. He looked angry. He was frustrated. But we went on air, and he did his job as the professional that he is. In the face of that kind of indignity. And no person should have to experience that. Not L.Z., not his son, not my son, not anyone. And I hope it just one day stops. Amen. L.Z., thank you, brother. Thank you, sunny. Thank you for remembering that moment. Also for your words. It means a great deal. Thank you. Thank you. Two of the best in the business. Two of the best parents a child could have. L.Z., sunny, thank you both.

