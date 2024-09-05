Circus accidents put spotlight on high-stakes profession

Take a peek behind the curtain as this generation's acrobats, contortionists and other performers attend circus school for a chance at flying high.

September 5, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live