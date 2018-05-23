Up close and personal with the Hawaii volcano spewing lava

More
ABC News' Matt Gutman is in Hawaii, where Kilauea, the volcano that began erupting almost three weeks ago, exploded again Monday evening.
5:22 | 05/23/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Up close and personal with the Hawaii volcano spewing lava

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55372904,"title":"Up close and personal with the Hawaii volcano spewing lava","duration":"5:22","description":"ABC News' Matt Gutman is in Hawaii, where Kilauea, the volcano that began erupting almost three weeks ago, exploded again Monday evening.","url":"/Nightline/video/close-personal-hawaii-volcano-spewing-lava-55372904","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.