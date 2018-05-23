{"id":55372904,"title":"Up close and personal with the Hawaii volcano spewing lava","duration":"5:22","description":"ABC News' Matt Gutman is in Hawaii, where Kilauea, the volcano that began erupting almost three weeks ago, exploded again Monday evening.","url":"/Nightline/video/close-personal-hawaii-volcano-spewing-lava-55372904","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}