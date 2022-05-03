Community remembers those killed in Buffalo supermarket shooting: Part 2

The historically Black and tight-knit community in East Buffalo is left reeling in disbelief following a deadly mass shooting at a local supermarket that was seen as a vital hub and a place to gather.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live