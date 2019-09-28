Transcript for Ex-cop Amber Guyger testifies at her murder trial for neighbor Botham Jean's death

you knew were you using deadly force against him. Yes. You shot at him twice. You intended to kill him. Yes, sir. Reporter: It has taken more than a year to get to this moment. Former Dallas police officer on trial for murder, describing in her own words how she gunned down an innocent man in his apartment. I have my gunpointed, and I'm saying let me see your hands, let me see your hands. Reporter: There is no question that she killed botham Jean, gunned down in his own living room. She took my life away. Reporter: Geiger says it was a mistake, entering his apartment thinking it was hers. Geiger taking the stand in her own defense, at times distraught. I was scared. And I'm so sorry. Reporter: At other times confrontational. Can you imagine Mr. Jean's perspective? An intruder barging into his apartment? Someone on the other side of that door being you going in with the purpose of finding the threat and taking care of it? Can't you imagine that being a little bit scarier than you just being alone in the moment? Yes, sir, I can. She is the entire case for the defense. What was she feeling? What was going through her mind. All of those are questions that people have been wanting to know, and she answered those on the stand today. Reporter: Geiger's actions before and during and after the shooting. Jurors must decide if she made a tragic mistake or if she should go to prison for murder. The trial, the culmination of a case that's captured the nation for more than a year. The headline out of Dallas. Police are calling their a unique case. She shot and killed her neighbor in his own apartment. Reporter: Fueling a national conversation about race, police transparency and one officer's deadly use of force. No justice, no peace! Reporter: Last September, amber guyger who had been a police officer for 4 years was coming home. She lived in apartment 1378 on the third floor. Right above her was botham Jean's apartment. He was described by friends and family as a ray of sunshine. Botham had a ray of love for everything and everyone. So I want the message of love to permeate throughout this entire process. Reporter: Jean was an accountant and an active member of the church of Christ. Reporter: That fateful night he was at home, watching TV and eating ice cream. So help you god? Today was a huge day, not frequently do we see defendants take the stand to testify. Reporter: Called to the witness stand, Geiger testified she accidentally parked on the fourth floor and walked in. When she got to the door, she says she put the key in and it just opened. At that point she heard someone inside. I knew someone was moving around inside my apartment. I wanted just to find that threat. What were you feeling? Fear, scared as crap. Reporter: She says she saw a silhouette move toward her. In court, Geiger demonstrated how she confronted the person. I have my gun pointed and I'm saying, let me see your hands, let me see your hands. What were you focussed on? Him, just him. Reporter: Rebecca Lopez has been covering it since the beginning and was in court today. That's what the defense wants to prove. She did not know, she thought she was in her apartment. No expert witness can do that. Why did you fire? I was scared. Whoever was inside of my apartment was going to kill me. And I'm sorry. I have to live with that every single day. It was very emotional. I'm off duty officer. I thought I was in my apartment and I shot a guy thinking it was my apartment. Reporter: Geiger's 911 call introduced as critical evidence. Okay. We have help on the way. I know, but I'm going to lose my job. I thought it was my apartment. Reporter: Today Dallas county prosecutors goal, pointing out contradictions in Geiger's behavior, beginning with why she went into her apartment. Could you have called on your radio and had the Calvary there. If you had done any of those things Mr. Jean would of probably be alive today. That's right. She puts her key in, hears a sound, now she's ready. I need to take down the threat inside. That comes real close to When you aimed and pulled the trigger at Mr. Jean, you intended to kill Mr. Jean. I did. Her going up there and saying that she intended to kill botham Jean only hurts as to how I understand how the law applies here. Reporter: Next, prosecutors question Geiger's argument that she opened fire in self-defense, citing the 911 call. You didn't express one time that you shot him because he was coming at you. I did not on the phone. You did not express one time that he was armed. I did not. You did not say one time three he put you in fear. How did you say that, she didn't say that until afterwards. Reporter: Earlier in the week, prosecutors played the body camera footage. Officers sprinting down a long hallway, where you can see the bright rid floor mat outside Jean's apartment, something prosecutors point out is a clear sign Geiger should have noticed. You don't have a floor mat outside your apartment do you? I did not. Reporter: They start cpr, desperately trying to revive Jean. Did you perform cpr on Mr. Jean? No, I did not. Kuhn have. I tried to do an a little cpr. Why did you try to do a little cpr on a man who needed your full attention. Because I had to keep getting up to see where I was at. That was more important than giving life-giving help to this man. I had no idea where I was at. Reporter: She said she stopped to text her partner and lover twice to tell him to come to the scene. You put your needs and wants over his. I still cared about him. Reporter: Geiger's former partner saying that after the shooting the pair deleted those messages and other intimate photos they shared. Starting on September the 8th again, even with all the taxes you deleted you're again sending flirtatious messages with Rivera again and talking about getting drunk, is that right? Yes, sir. As this family is thinking about having to bury their son and brother, two days after the event, are you already going back, talking about getting drunk and doing sexual things with martin Rivera. Yes, I did. Reporter: The jury now left to consider her state of mind and the everyday. If you are in the camp that she was truly mistaken, those tears are going to put you in her camp. I think those things really depend what mind set brought you to that trial. I hate that I have to live with this every single day of my life. And I ask god for forgiveness and I hate myself every single Reporter: Words of redemption. Their weight soon to be judged by 12 of her peers. For "Nightline," Marcus Moore in Dallas.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.