This couple got married on a plane mid-flight

On a recent Southwest Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Baltimore, the couple said "I do" before their fellow passengers.
0:37 | 06/20/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for This couple got married on a plane mid-flight
Here comes the bride. That's Renee and Michael from Baltimore, providing some in-flight entertainment for their unsuspecting wedding guests. Married over the intercom by the captain of this Sunday night southwest flight from Las Vegas. You may now kiss the bride. And of course a reception to follow. ?????? wishing them years of turbulence-free bliss.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

