Transcript for This couple got married on a plane mid-flight

Here comes the bride. That's Renee and Michael from Baltimore, providing some in-flight entertainment for their unsuspecting wedding guests. Married over the intercom by the captain of this Sunday night southwest flight from Las Vegas. You may now kiss the bride. And of course a reception to follow. ?????? wishing them years of turbulence-free bliss.

