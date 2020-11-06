COVID-19 rages through Mexico, even as country begins to reopen

While Cancun and other vacation destinations begin to welcome back tourists, hospitals in Mexico City, the country's epicenter, have seen an avalanche of critically ill patients.
8:32 | 06/11/20

