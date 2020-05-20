Transcript for COVID-19 restrictions pose serious challenges to those in recovery

especially hard. Here's ABC's Deborah Roberts. Reporter: Quarantinis. Dangerous and detrimental for those in recovery. I couldn't face the reality of my life. Becoming isolated has been a huge trigger, not just for me, but for everybody with substance abuse issues. It doesn't help that alcohol's flowing freely. In March, alcohol sales jumped 55%. In the month of April, up 477% versus one year prior. And throw in those funny memes, helping justify an afternoon swig, even if working at home, and life in quarantine feels like one big party. Some see it as a nice distraction with all the social distancing. Oftentimes people reach to unhealthy habits in the time of great personal stress. Actress Jada Pinkett Smith admitted as much on her Facebook live show "Red table talk." Old emotional habits try to creep back in, habits that would justify, let me just get out a bottle of wine and just kick it, oh, not you, that one bottle will turn into two. Harmony hobs knows that temptation too. No matter what time I get up in the morning I can never get ahead of the crazy. Harmony, sharing her struggles online, writing, full-time isolation with my three children without access to the things I grew to depend on for my sanity and well-being with no end in sight. I don't get a break from being a parent. I feel really emotionally depleted. So right now I'm in my car, because this is the only place I can go. How difficult is it right now during this period, staying sober? So getting sober was the hardest thing I've ever had to do in my life. Staying sober during this pandemic is a close second to that. Three years sober, harmony, like many parents, is home schooling during the pandemic. Juggling motherhood and her sobriety. This is the time of day where I really start to feel the urge to drink, when my kids are melting down. And I'm going on hour, like, ten. But I'm making the choice to stay sober today. Some days it's an uphill battle. My kids are eating frozen waffles and watching YouTube. And I'm about to log into zoom. Because I need a meeting. What does that feel like when this struggle is really hitting you at this point? I usually have an escape. I can go somewhere with my children. Like we can go to the park or the library. And when those things are removed, it feels very isolating. Harmony has lots of company. Last year more than 22 million Americans needed treatment for substance abuse. And now, with millions cut off from physical support systems, addiction experts fear they'll see overdoses, reversing declines of recent years. After the crisis passes, we may see a real deluge of additional patients needing addiction treatment. I want you to hear it from me. That concern led Jessica hoppy to tearfully reveal her addiction on Instagram. I, I am an alcoholic. Pandemic, she says, hit hard. Was it a ton of bricks? I felt like my sobriety was a thing I had secured under my belt, and this really just turned it all upside down. It really took me back to square Nearly four years sober, she was hesitant to attend aa meetings online but was desperate for a face of recovery. Once I saw a face I knew I felt that whole feeling of togetherness again. Still, she says the switch to zoom meetings has not been easy. Can you feel secure and safe having an aa meeting online? They will say it's prohibited to record this, but, you know, something may happen. Something like a zoom bombing. Recent incidents of uninvited guest bursting into online meetings. All precautions are taken. Passwords, every room is password protected now. The reality is keeping people safe. And no one wants to suffer more trauma. As for aa, the organization is trying to evolve and told us, as the global situation related to coronavirus continues to develop, we're fully committed to our role as a resource center, to help navigate the unprecedented public health emergency. In the meantime, new apps are springing up to provide intensive addiction support online. Monument offers even online medical therapists. Service is in big demand right People who have developed support systems or access to treatment are now separated or disconnected from that and they depend on it. Goal, to take the stress out of the finding treatment. We have a network of physicians and therapists who can work with you to develop that plan and customize it to the needs of our members. These virtual communities giving many like harmony and Jessica a much-needed lifeline. A lot of people have said that they've found some silver linings in this pandemic, but, when you're in recovery, is it harder to find a silver lining? The siller lining is that I'm sober. I'm so grateful that I have some traction and experience in that. Because the core struggles are a feeling of powerlessness and uncertainty. For "Nightline," I'm Deborah Roberts.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.