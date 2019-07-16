-
Now Playing: Don't mess with Olivia Munn
-
Now Playing: 50 Cent and the cast of 'Power' chat with Michael and Sara about the hit series
-
Now Playing: Creator of hit series 'Vida' on the importance of representation on and off screen
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Joel McHale shares cute pics of his dogs
-
Now Playing: That Girl Lay Lay performs her viral hit 'Mama'
-
Now Playing: How to guide your kids through the music industry
-
Now Playing: Kumail Nanjiani and Dave Bautista on their new movie 'Stuber'
-
Now Playing: Keke and Kandi Burruss try 'The Pattern'
-
Now Playing: 'The Lion King' cast, director on their roles in the new film
-
Now Playing: How the director and cast of 'The Lion King' approached the story's timeless appeal
-
Now Playing: The Easter egg that the director of the new 'The Lion King' edited into the film
-
Now Playing: Who played 'The Lion King's' Nala after Heather Headley was injured?
-
Now Playing: When Heather Headley knew 'The Lion King' would be a history-making musical
-
Now Playing: Ed Sheeran opens up about his crippling anxiety
-
Now Playing: Lovelytheband performs a mashup of 'Broken' and 'Maybe I'm Afraid'
-
Now Playing: Woody Harrelson becomes Wimbledon meme
-
Now Playing: Joel McHale on marriage, parenting and giving away big bucks on 'Card Sharks'
-
Now Playing: On the 'Hobbs and Shaw' red carpet with Dwayne Johnson, Idris Elba and more stars
-
Now Playing: 'The Lion King' star Seth Rogen talks chart-topping debut with Beyonce
-
Now Playing: British actress Lashana Lynch rumored to be next 007 in upcoming James Bond film