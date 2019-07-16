Creator of hit series 'Vida' on the importance of representation on and off screen

More
The Starz series' creator Tanya Saracho says her show exposes the complexities within the Latinx community, purposefully putting those often seen as minor characters front and center.
6:33 | 07/16/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Creator of hit series 'Vida' on the importance of representation on and off screen

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:33","description":"The Starz series' creator Tanya Saracho says her show exposes the complexities within the Latinx community, purposefully putting those often seen as minor characters front and center.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"64357637","title":"Creator of hit series 'Vida' on the importance of representation on and off screen","url":"/Nightline/video/creator-hit-series-vida-importance-representation-off-screen-64357637"}