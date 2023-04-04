Along The Creek Part 2: Lawmakers demand answers over radioactive waste in Missouri

"Nightline" speaks with Rep. Cori Bush who has worked with Sen. Josh Hawley to demand answers about nuclear waste contamination in North Saint Louis County.

April 4, 2023

