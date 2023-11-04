Darius Rucker talks about being 'Carolyn's Boy' amid decades of success

Byron Pitts sits down with the Grammy award-winning country star to talk about his music, philanthropy and family.

November 4, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live