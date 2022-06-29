Disney's 'Cinderella' cast looks back on 25 years of magic

Brandy, Whoopi Goldberg and other stars of the 1997 special reflect on its long-lasting legacy in "Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20."

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live