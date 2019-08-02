Transcript for Doctors race to find out more about polio-like condition before next wave of illnesse

No. No? Reporter: For the last two months 4-year-old Camden Carr has been at the Kennedy Krieger institute in Baltimore fighting for his life. What, baby? I'm getting better. Yes, you are, day by day. Reporter: With temporary Chris and the rest of his family keeping vigil, Camden's body is recovering from the aftermath of a vicious modern-day medical mystery, one that nearly killed him. Wow, that is so cool, buddy. Reporter: Has now left a once-active boy mostly paralyzed. I'm grateful he's getting better. I know it's a long process. Reporter: His diagnosis? Acute flaccid myelitis, afm, similar to Poe I don't in terms of striking symptoms. It strikes quickly, mostly in children. First appearing like a Normal cold. In its wake victims left in a state of partial or full paralysis that can lead to death. It has afflicted 543 children in the United States since 2014. It has no known vaccine or cure and the cause is unclear. Mystifying doctors and experts. Camden Carr was one of at least 210 children across 40 states to contract afm in the 2018 outbreak. Three, two, one, blastoff! Reporter: Until doctors better understand afm, the only help for children like Camden is hours of daily physical therapy. When I first met him, he had not really gotten out of bed yet. He was very afraid of everything that we did here. Even just getting from his bed into the wheelchair, from the wheelchair onto our mat tables. Reporter: Camden likely faces a lifetime of recovery. What we've seen here is really promising. To even just see the movement in his left leg now that he didn't show at all, just a couple of months ago, is really exciting to see. Reporter: In 2014, there was a sudden outbreak of afm. The center for disease control and prevention created a task force and started tracking and researching this perplexing disorder. There are a number of different viruses, certain autoimmune condions, that can lead to the exact same symptoms and the exact same findings on an mri. Reporter: Specialist Dr. Benjamin Greenburg has worked with CDC and treated parties with afm since 2009. He's one of several doctors across the country trying to solve this mystery. Our read of the data says that between July and November during these years of 2014, '16, '18, that the majority of children were probably impacted by this group of enero viruses. Reporter: That's why doctors believe there's a link between the occurrence of certain viruses and why outbreaks of afm have been roughly every two years. Experts like Dr. Greenburg fear it could become worse. Could it mutate to become more virulent and cause more cases of paralysis over years to come? It's paralyzing and it seems to be targeting young ildren. Reporter: The latest outbreak began making headlines across the country last October. An unfolding medical mystery in Minnesota after six kids are diagnosed with a sudden polio-like illness. He started complaining of just really bad neck stiffness, couldn't move his neck, hen his left arm. Reporter: 7-month-old Zoe was diagnosed with afm three weeks ago. Despite investigation by CDC and its partners, we don't know where afm comes from. We don't know what's causing it. Reporter: The lack of information has left families like Camden's urging health officials to do more. Er been to Washington. I'm kind of glad that I'm doing it for my son. Reporter: In November Chris Carr traveled to Washington, D.C. With several other item lease to met wh members of congress and the CDC. It's already hard enough on people that are going through this with their children. It's even harder when you've got to deal with the CDC that's not doing their job. Reporter: This growing frustration towards health officials is a sentiment that robin Roberts feels more than most. We did everything the CDC said T do. We did everything a pediatrician tells you to do. And this crazy thing still happened to us. Reporter: In 2014, after a perfectly Normal family pizza night, robin's son Carter went from being a healthy 3-year-old boy to a quadriplegic. Something wasn't right. I knew this was something out of the ordinary. Reporter: At that time, admittedly even less was known about this disease. The doctors treating Carter were left scrambling for answers. Many having never seen anything like this before. We were dismissed by the first physician that came in there. I insisted that something was wrong. There was actually another doctor. He said, look, I'm worried about a possibility of a meningitis, possibly a stroke, or something else going on here. Reporter: It would take the doctors ten days, several spinal taps, and an mri to eventually determine Carter had afm. There was no cure or treatment. Really telling us to kind of resign ourselves to what they call supportive care. That means, tair care of him the best we could. Reporter: For two years robin and her family became full-time caregivers to cart, putting him through intense physical therapy. You're trying to do all the things that all of those wonderful professionals did for your child to help them, but it's just mom and dad. Reporter: On sept 22nd of 2018, Carter passed away from respiratory complications she said were related to afm. He said something hurt. Like I said, there's this routine of respiratory things you do. So continued doing that. Called my husband, who was out with our oldest daughter. And I screamed that something wasn't right. It wasn't more than two minutes that the alarms were going off on all of his machines and the numbers went down. And the last thing he said was -- before he closed his eyes was -- was, mommy, I'm fine. Reporter: Robin and her family have pushed health officials to put more focus on afm in hopes of sparing other families then they have endured. I think the CDC could be foowing these cases more closely. I applaud them for putting together the task force that just recently started, but I think the efforts are long overdue. Reporter: For her it's personal. The CDC still hasn't acknowledged her son Carter's death was a result of afm. The CDC tells ABC news in a statement, CDC is very concerned about afm, adding, we have established an afm task force of national experts to help us develop a comprehensive research agenda. We value the experiences and stories of parents whose children have afm and pledge to work with them to find the cause. I don't just think Carter would be here if he hadn't had afm, I know he would. This is not a cold that's going to go away. Find out what's causing this, or more children are going to die. Reporter: In December, it was time for little Camden to come home. Daddy! Reporter: And the burden of care weighs heavily on his father. I've heard a lot of stories about kids that's had afm and struggles and the problems they've had ongoing through the whole situation. Reporter: Despite facing an uncertfuture, Chris is doing all heo remain hopeful. I'm just hope that will my son's different than the others, I think. Like I feel for the other families that did lose their child, and I cannot imagine what they go through. I just hope that's not my child. And in the coming weeks "Nightline" wl be documenting a cutting-edge nerve transplant operation that could provide hope for some patients.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.