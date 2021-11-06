Transcript for Dr. Rachel Levine on protecting transgender youth, her confirmation experience

I, state your name -- I, Dr. Rachel Levine. Reporter: History made. Do solemnly affirm that I will support and defend -- Reporter: A barrier broken with this swearing-in. -- The constitution of the United States. Reporter: Dr. Rachel Levine, assistant secretary of health, the first transgender person to be confirmed to a federal office. Dr. Rachel Levine. Historymaker, health official, butt-kicker. Very pleased to be here. Reporter: Dr. Levine joined me on my podcast "Life out loud" which celebrates the lgbtq+ community, its history and influences. When is the first time you became aware of the lgbtq community? More specifically, transgender people? I'm a child of the '60s and '70s. So there was not as much visibility for the lgbtq community at that time. Probably the first time that I really became aware of the community was in college. And then especially after medical school, one of the things that I was very aware of in the early '80s in Manhattan was the HIV epidemic. That left a -- really a very significant impression upon me. Reporter: That epidemic shaping a future of service. Levine served as physician general of Pennsylvania, then the state's secretary of health. And as a license the pediatrician, she saw firsthand the struggle some young people faced with their identity. What do you say to the parent whose child comes to them, comes out and says, I'm trans? It's very challenging for parents of trans kids. My recommendation to every parent, to approach their young person, you know, with unconditional love and acceptance. Then to seek out care. To seek out, you know, therapy and medical care that has expertise in this area. And that's why it is so challenging that some states are making that gender-affirming medical care illegal. Reporter: Gender-affirming mdical care. An issue dividing America brought up during Levine's confirmation hearing. Dr. Levine, do you believe that minors are capable of making such a life-changing decision as changing one's sex? Transgender medicine is a very complex and nuanced field with robust research and standards of care that have been developed. I would look forward to working with you and your office and coming to your office and discussing the particulars of the standards of care for transgender medicine. There are right now about 120 anti-trans bills across about 30 states in various stages. What does that tell you about where the nation is right now with this conversation? Trans youth are vulnerable. And they are at risk of bullying, harassment, and discrimination. So we really need to work to support trans youth and to help them and to nurture them. Not to try to limit their participation in activities or sports or even, in the most egregious bills, try to limit their ability to access gender-affirming medical care. I always say that people fear what they don't understand. And what is beyond their experience. So I hope to, in my advocacy, to educate people about trans individuals and about my story to make them feel more comfortable and trustful of lgbtq individuals and transgender individuals. Reporter: One of Levine's first acts as U.S. Assistant secretary for health, visiting a covid-19 vaccination site in Philadelphia. Spotlighting the work by black doctors to help an underserved community of color. I've always been gratified by my career in medicine, because really all I try to do is help people, really. I would see patients and try to help them and their families. What would you tell your younger self if you had an opportunity, given everything that you've experienced and understanding everything that you represent today? Things will be okay. And to live your life without fear. I think that fear holds us back. Fear of the unknown. Fear of negativity. Fear of negative reactions. And to continue to live my life without fear. And that things will be okay. So it's to live your life out loud. To live your life out loud. Our thanks to lz. You can hear more of his chat with Dr. Levine, as well as interviews with Dr. Anthony Fauci, olympic diver Tom Daly, and others on lz's new podcast "Life out loud." Next, we'll introduce you to

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.