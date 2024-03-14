Drake Bell reveals he was sex abuse victim in new doc

Nickelodeon star Drake Bell talks about the sexual abuse he suffered as a child star. Here's why other child stars are speaking out about other negative experiences on set too.

March 14, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live