-
Now Playing: Travis Pastrana will attempt stunt that nearly killed Evel Knievel
-
Now Playing: Effort to rescue Thai soccer teammates and coach trapped in cave continues
-
Now Playing: A look at the shocking investigation that put a serial killer behind bars
-
Now Playing: Houston police officer asks for a dance from girl in wheelchair
-
Now Playing: Officers' body cameras capture moments before one of their own was killed: Part 1
-
Now Playing: A Colorado sheriff's mission after the shooting death of one of his own: Part 2
-
Now Playing: 'I just won't go down': Kathy Griffin on making her comeback after Trump scandal
-
Now Playing: Passengers rescue woman trapped by train
-
Now Playing: Meet a 16-year-old self-taught contortionist and YouTube star
-
Now Playing: Missing soccer team found alive in a cave in Thailand after 10 days
-
Now Playing: Kathy Griffin reveals she wanted to 'shame' Trump with controversial mask photo
-
Now Playing: Back home in Staten Island with 'The Way I Are' singer Bebe Rexha
-
Now Playing: Cop shows off to a group of kids with an epic cartwheel and backflip
-
Now Playing: Bebe Rexha surprises students at her former high school in Staten Island
-
Now Playing: SCOTUS same-sex wedding cake decision: How both sides say they got here today
-
Now Playing: Victims, including children, in Guatemala struggle with aftermath of volcano eruption
-
Now Playing: Anthony Bourdain reveals restaurant trade secrets
-
Now Playing: Grandmother after Trump commutes life sentence: 'This is a miracle day'
-
Now Playing: The life and legacy of Anthony Bourdain, in his own words
-
Now Playing: ESPN analyst, ex-NBA player Jay Williams on using his life lessons to inspire others