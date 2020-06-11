Transcript for Experts discuss the path forward for Biden, Trump as votes are still being counted

Tonight, president trump levied unfounded accusations about the the process we've used to count votes in this country. We're talking about those claims with Yvette Simpson, CEO of democracy for America. Sara Fagen, CEO of deep vote analytics. Rahm Emanuel and Chris Christie, former Republican governor of New Jersey. Vernor, president trump claimed without any evidence that the election is being stolen from them. What kind of message is he sending to people who follow his every word? Listen, Byron, you know -- he has every right to go and pursue whatever legal action he wants to pursue. If he feels like he's being wronged by this process. My point, though, is if you're going to make those charges, you've got to lay out the evidence at the same time. Because the people, not only just his supporters, but all Americans, look at the president of the United States and say, if you're going to make that statement from behind that podium in the white house, then lay out the evidence. It's like me when I was a prosecutor all those years. It's like bringing an indictment before I review the evidence. You've got to have the evidence there. The American people deserve to hear why you're saying what you're saying. Not just what you're saying. But why you're saying it. And depending upon who it is, if you're not a supporter of the president's, you're going to be upset about it but just blow it off because you don't like him anyway. If you're a supporter and it's true, you're going to be angry about it. If it's not true, you should be even angrier. So it just puts it in a bad situation. As I said, we shouldn't have inflammation without ininformation. To that point, who will make the governor's argument to the president, and who in the Republican party will say, hold up, if any I think there's a process that has to go on here. First of all, you know, if the president wins Arizona and the vote narrows and he overtakes it, it gets a whole lot more complicated. Then the stakes get higher about if, in fact, the president doesn't overtake Biden, then there's -- then there becomes no path, or Georgia is certified for Biden, there's no path. Then I think you start to see a conversation by leaders in congress who are close to the president, perhaps some of his family members start to see the writing on the wall. We haven't seen a lot of evidence of a lot of people ever standing up to trump in that white house and faring very well. So it's hard to say. Yvette what do you think? Why the silence, you think, from so many leaders in the Republican party at this point? You know, we've seen that I mean, we've seen throughout this presidency a lot of folks who you would believe would want to speak up. And unfortunately, they're not. I don't know what they lose now. I think maybe the small chance he comes back and wins, then has to feel the wrath. But they created this monster. And they've fed the beast. So now you've got to live with the guy you've T. K that's a real hard realization. So I think it's actually going to hurt them going forward. If I'm Joe Biden, I'm also watching that and worried about what that means going into next year. Who Y you work with, who's going to actually be with you, who's going to stand against you? Rahm, you've had hard conversations with presidents. I started ts job 6'5", 250 pounds, now I'm only 5'8". What to you make of these baseless claims by the president? To everyone's point, who says what now to the president? I would have a slightly different view on this. And that is the fact is, I think in the next 24 hours, not only has Joe Biden won the popular vote, he's going to win the electoral vote. I think the numbers are going to speak for themselves in the systems, forget the white house. Georgia's going to certify. It's just going to happen. I think the force will happen. I think the other thing is, the president's going to try T do something, and he's trying to do something in the legal system. Usually, we've all done this, you parallel system between your communications, your political strategy, your legal strategy. He's now got a divergent strategy. It will be very hard unless there's something there for a judge to want to go be basically part trump has just done. I think throwing out thousands of legal cases, rhetoric at decibel 12, is undermining him both in public opinion and with the court of public opinion, also in the court of law. Chris, Sara made the point at some point the votes will dictate what this president will have to do. From your perspective, when do you think Republicans begin to say, as we said on the air earlier, have their gold war moment with this president? I think two ways. Once, as Rahm said, when the votes are getting certified, especially in states like Georgia, Republican nor, Republican secretary of state. That will be one domino. It won't be the only one. The second are the courts. The presidt's got a right to avail himself of the courts. He's made it clear he's going to avail himself of the courts. And so then you have state governments saying, these things are certified. And the courts saying, you have no place else to go. I think everybody wants everybody to have the rights they have. He has a right to go to court. My point is, that's going to be the moment. You can't just go up there and say whatever you want to say and the judge is going to go, all right, sounds reasonable, let's do it. They're going to say, where is your evidence, sir? I think when he runs himself through both those processes, Republicans will feel as if his rights have been fully acquitted. Now if the result is the same, it's time to move on. One quick thing. We've always tallied -- the vote tallies and everything. If you took a tally of the court cases, he's like 1 for right and it's really not good for him. And he has a right, but he also has a -- he has a right as a candidate but a responsibility as president, and he's abandoned one for the other, and that's a problem. A famous coach in your part of the country once said, when you win, say nothing. When you lose, say less. Today, talk about the difference between when the president was saying and what the vice president said to the nation today. I think that what you saw from Joe Biden was, okay, I'm stepping away from candidate, into presidential mode. He started by talking about the coronavirus and how it's impacting people. I think he's already kind of showing people how he leads. I think that was really refreshing. While he was speaking, I even said I had a woosan moment because I can breathe. The first time in four years, somebody who's going to be the president, hopefully, the next four years, and it's not a press conference where it's divisive and angry and yelling and it's lies. I'm looking forward to this, I think a lot of Americans are. Then Donald Trump comes on and we're like, oh, okay. This I what we've been working hard to combat. So I think -- nothing about the way Donald Trump has reacted has surprised me. He was very, very clear that he did not expect to have a peaceful transfer of power. He lined up the troops. So I'm not surprised. I think the challenge is, again, the fact that we are not seeing more people, more officials like Lindsey graham and others, Ng out against him. I think they should B unified in that. Sara, we're out of time, last word. What happens tomorrow? How important is tomorrow? It's hugely important. If Georgia flips, if they don't make up ground in Arizona, it gets harder and harder for the president to make this case. Our powerhouse political team, thank you all so much.

