Experts weigh in on whether more Republicans will support Trump’s impeachment

Yvette Simpson, Sara Fagen, Barbara Comstock and Rahm Emanuel discuss whether the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump will inspire their colleagues in the Senate to do the same.
6:17 | 01/14/21

Experts weigh in on whether more Republicans will support Trump's impeachment

