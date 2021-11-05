Fear, misinformation muddle efforts to vaccinate some American conservatives

More
Even after assurances from health care experts that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe, some conservatives are fiercely skeptical. Republican lawmakers have in part perpetuated misinformation.
8:51 | 05/11/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Fear, misinformation muddle efforts to vaccinate some American conservatives

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"8:51","description":"Even after assurances from health care experts that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe, some conservatives are fiercely skeptical. Republican lawmakers have in part perpetuated misinformation.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"77616703","title":"Fear, misinformation muddle efforts to vaccinate some American conservatives","url":"/Nightline/video/fear-misinformation-muddle-efforts-vaccinate-american-conservatives-77616703"}