Now Playing: More than 150 million Americans have received at least 1 COVID vaccine dose

Now Playing: Body-positive Tess Holliday on the complexities of her eating disorder

Now Playing: Exclusive look inside India’s COVID-19 surge

Now Playing: FDA approves emergency use of Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 to 15

Now Playing: CDC’s latest update on COVID-19 virus transmission

Now Playing: Do kids under 16 have to remain masked?

Now Playing: Top tips on how to stay fit over 50

Now Playing: Bebe Rexha on how her album ‘Better Mistakes’ helped her accept bipolar disorder

Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Critical pipeline crippled by massive cyberattack

Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Officials consider easing mask restrictions indoors

Now Playing: Desperation and anger in India as COVID-19 cases, deaths surge

Now Playing: Survey looks at cash incentive for vaccinations

Now Playing: Honoring moms during the pandemic

Now Playing: Is the US doing enough to help India’s COVID crisis?

Now Playing: India reports record daily COVID death rate

Now Playing: US sees record air travel for Mother’s Day weekend

Now Playing: Demand for COVID-19 vaccines drops significantly

Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, April 1, 2021