Transcript for Fighting for change amid of a summer of unrest: Part 2

Your life, and not only just your life, your legs, something that you need to move around, to move forward in life can be taken from you like this, man. It was so much time that has been wasted. There's major difference between the March on Washington in 2020 and the March in 1963. 1963, there was a hopefulness that for the first time in our nation's history, when we show up at the steps of government and demand change. This time I think there was a greater sense of frustration, that we've been here before. We're asking for the same things again. The question is, what is this generation demanding of America this time? You must stand. You must fight. But not with violence and chaos. We're tired! I'm tired of looking at cameras and seeing these young black and brown people suffer! The energy in the crowd, the power in the crowd, just feeling that again, and also being in D.C., feeling that, I just, it was unmatched. There is something magical in coming outside and seeing all these people discover their power. They are the place where people learn that they always had a voice and how to use that voice I think people now have seen that their voices matter. And their voices can initiate and cause change. We all have a role to play, mine as a law maker is to try to provide that much-needed connection between peaceful protest and grievance and have that be the catalyst for meaningful social change through legislation. I truly hope that we are on the cusp of an awakening. History has shown that there have been moments where people have worked so hard and risked their lives to bring about meaningful fairness and justice in this country. Only to see things slip away. I think that it's important that we decide we don't want racism in America. It's just that simple. I have to be honest with you. I don't have a lot of patience for the question of, like, where things are going 20 years from now, because I always sort of feel like that we don't have the luxury of thinking that far ahead. And I believe that the loss of George Floyd, breonna Taylor, ahmaud arbery and so many known and unknown black, unarmed men and women at the hands of the police was not in vain, that this country will continue to March on. That we will see momentum in this moment. Inspiration in this moment. This country is better than this. And we will continue to March towards that more perfect union, finding inspiration and finding hope in our despair.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.