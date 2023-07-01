Fungal meningitis outbreak highlights risks of 'medical tourism' for plastic surgery

'Impact x Nightline' explores medical tourism in Matamoros, Mexico, where health officials say a deadly outbreak of fungal meningitis was linked to two plastic surgery clinics.

July 1, 2023

