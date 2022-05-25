Grey’s Anatomy reaches a historic milestone with 400th episode

Grey’s Anatomy is television’s longest running primetime medical drama. Five-time Emmy nominee Chandra Wilson, who plays Dr. Miranda Bailey, spoke to ABC News about the impact of the show.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live