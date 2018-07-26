How a group is trying to bridge the growing partisan divide and depolarize America

More
"Nightline" went to Better Angels' first national convention where Republicans, Democrats and Independents listened to each other.
7:51 | 07/26/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for How a group is trying to bridge the growing partisan divide and depolarize America

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56830897,"title":"How a group is trying to bridge the growing partisan divide and depolarize America","duration":"7:51","description":"\"Nightline\" went to Better Angels' first national convention where Republicans, Democrats and Independents listened to each other.","url":"/Nightline/video/group-bridge-growing-partisan-divide-depolarize-america-56830897","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.