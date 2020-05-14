Transcript for Growing number of children affected by illness possibly linked to coronavirus

Reporter: A parent's worse night mayor. Jaden going from a seemingly healthy child to near death. It started when the 8 year old developed a mild fever. He was doing fairly okay at home. We were confident, we weren't concern, because we know we've been practicing social distancing as a familiar limit. Reporter: But within days he was rushed to a New York City er after going into cardiac arrest. No pulse at all. My older boy. He got in the bed and he starts to pump the chest. Reporter: Jaden is one of a growing number of children exhibiting symptoms of a rare, mysterious illness called pied yeah trick, mull tile-symptom inflammatory system, which experts say may have a link to covid-19. At least 17 states reporting cases and New York state investigating more than 100. ? We've lost three children. Reporter: Dr. Anthony Fauci warning we're still learning about the virus' impact on children. I think we better be careful if we're not cavalier in thinking that children are completely immune to the deleterious effects. Reporter: Doctors say symptoms are similar to kawasaki disease which can lead to heart problems. The possible link between the syndrome and covid-19 first discovered about two months ago in California in a 6 month old infant, the baby rushed to the pediatrician with a high fever. The rashes were getting very and her hands and legs kind of started swelling. Reporter: Days later the family taking the baby to the hospital where she was diagnosed with kawasaki disease and tested positive for covid-19. We had not heard of anything similar there. Is it possible her kawasaki disease was in some way related or triggered by covid-19. That's the reason we decided to share our case with doctors all over the world. Reporter: Similar cases emerging around the country hike in Detroit, 9 year old Josie had a high fever and red eyes off and on for a week. She was gray and ashy, and she was very dazed and confused. My tummy hurted, and my throat was like dry. Reporter: Doctors say covid-19 may have triggered an overreaction from the immune system, causing inflammation. All we could think about was her little heart, and, you know, what could happen. Reporter: Josie is now responding well to treatment for kawasaki disease. Staying healthy. Stay strong. Reporter: Many children showing signs of the pediatric syndrome test negative for covid-19, like Jaden, however, he did test positive for anti-bodies. They have anti-bodies to coronavirus, now we're seeing the body's reaction to that virus. Reporter: After spending nearly two weeks in the hospital and three days on a ventilator, Jaden's family elated to hear his voice again. Oh! Thank you, Jaden. Reporter: And just yesterday he was discharged from the hospital. The young boy welcomed home by family, friends and the first responders who helped save his life. It takes some time for them to recover, so we are hoping to see him recover and come back strong. Reporter: For "Nightline," Stephanie Ramos in New York. And to help us break down this rare, mysterious illness further, I spoke to Jen Ashton. I know this is frightening for so many parents. Some symptoms are similar to kawasaki's disease or toxic shock syndrome. How sure are we there's a link to covid-19? We're not sure. There's more questions than answers. This virus is basically five months old, and pediatricians are just starting to connect the dots on this. Some of the features are similar to kawasaki's disease or toxic shock syndrome, but we are very far from the point where we can say covid-19 in some children causes this picture. Right now it's an association, not causation. And why are we seeing this specifically with children? There are a lot of theories right now. One of them is that children have a very vig ruls and robust immune system, and in some cases after exposure their systems can go into overdrive. They're asking cardiologists, infectious disease specialists for all hands on deck in terms of helping them put the pieces of this puzzle together. What should parents do if they notice any of these telltale symptoms? Of course, be in touch with your pediatrician. We don't want any parent to be a doctor or nurse to the child. How worried should parents It's our job as parents to worry as you and I both know, but right now this is very rare, according to the American academy of pediatric, pediatric cases of covid-19 represent about 3% of all confirmed cases and hospitalizations for covid-19, 3% of all hospitalizations. And this is even me rare. So, in medicine we say an increased risk of a rare event is still a rare event. We are following this so closely because there is so much we don't know. . As always, thanks for your perspective. Good to be with you, juju. And coming up, the

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.