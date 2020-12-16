Transcript for Health care workers given COVID-19 vaccine after months of tirelessly fighting virus

I am very excited. I didn't sleep all night, thinking about it. Reporter: Jenny Drexler is taking us behind the curtain for an inside look at history in the making. As an icu nurse, she's the very first person at mt. Sinai west in New York City to get the covid-19 vaccine. Some of my nurses had reservations. You know, you have to lead by example, and once they see I'm okay. I've already convinced three of them to schedule appointments today. Reporter: Today, spontaneous cheers. And tears of joy. For the best news this hospital has had since March, when their first covid patient came through the doors. Marathon runner Rodrigo saval. Mt. Sinai was the epicenter of the pandemic. Many here treated their own colleagues and watched hundreds of others die. We were dragging. My nurses would get sick and we'd go out for two weeks and come back and just jump right in. We were working 16 hours. They were picking up shifts. I mean, they really -- they came to fight this war. Reporter: But today's vaccine reminds Jenny of the day saval was released, two months after he arrived. It was a great day. And we all needed that win. And it kind of feels that way againtoday. We've been struggling with this for almost a year. I'm old enough to have been vaccinated for smallpox. You think of what a scourge that disease was, and it's bee wiped out, it's extinct. That's what a vaccine can do. I also was an intern in this hospital, 1981 to '83, when AIDS was at its peak. We had friends from college, colleagues, dying from it. We didn't have a vaccine for that scourge. We still don't. We still don't. So it's really -- this is the beginning of the healing. It's really important to us. It's very important that we can help protect our staff and the public. Reporter: For icu Dr. James Salonia, today brings him one step closer to reuniting with his family. Both parents were treated for severe covid in Connecticut's icus in March. My friends don't know I'm getting the vaccine today. They don't want to go through this again. Their feeling is even though they have and it presumably have antibodies, they want the vaccine anyway? They want the vaccine. My parents have no morbidities and all Odden T get sick, critically ill. You never know who's going to get sick, critically ill, with this virus. Reporter: The effort to get as many doses of the vaccine into arms of those on the front line is accelerating. Eagerly awaiting their delivery. Hospitals across the country implementing their meticulously laid-out plans to distribute the vaccine to those most exposed to the virus. Dr. Chrissy woods oversees vaccination program at mt. Sinai west. We're hopeful that in the next month or so, we'll have gone through a significant part of the staff. How do you prioritize who gets it when? So the state did give us a framework that we're expected to follow. Which laid out, amongst the health care workers, also picking the oneshat were more likely to be in touch with somebody who has the disease. So as you can imagine, the emergency room doctors, not just the doctors but the nurses. The people that help clean the hospital. The case managers in that area. So we think of them in Zones, as opposed to titles and units. We're not holding one job title to a higher standard or to higher priority than any other. Reporter: So only the pfizer vaccine is available. But soon there will be a second weapon in the arsenal against covid-19. I expect that later this week, the fda is going to authorize the modern vaccine. The data looks really good. Just like we saw with pfizer, I expect next week we're going to start seeing modern vaccines roll out to Americans and that Americans will start getting vaccinated from that vaccine probably next week. We know that we're going to ship just a little bit short of 6 million doses out to the American people, and we're shipping it to 3,285 locations across the country. Reporter: Moderna's vaccine is equally effective as pfizer'sbut easier to distribute, not requiring the ultra-cold freezers. Part of the reason we've seen all the vaccinations so far at hospitals is you really have to have the infrastructure to manage the super-frozen pfizer vaccine. Moderna's different, a little bit easier, so I do expect it to be seen in more clinics and pharmacies, definitely in more rural areas, places where being able to have a freezer may be harder to get. Reporter: But as the vaccine rollout is under way, covid cases continue to explode around the country. The U.S. Seeing a record number of deaths last week. Friday was the deadliest day of the pandemic, with 3,309 lives lost. In Los Angeles, the situation so dire, less than 100 icu beds left in the entire county. I want you guys to all shift your mindsets to disaster mode. Reporter: Governor Gavin Newsom activating the state's ma fatality program, ordering 5,000 additional body bags. There is light at the end of the tunnel, but we're still in the tunnel. And that means we're going through perhaps the most intense and urgent moment since the beginning of this pandemic. Reporter: The CDC has determined that each state gets to decide who receives the vaccine first. And many states have prioritized health care workers and the elderly in assisted living. Almost 40% of the deaths have been in these assisted care facilities. It's awful. And so it's critical that we get the staff in these places and the residents in these places vaccinated as quily as possible. Reporter: The sister facilities of Sharon brook and chapel grove in central Ohio know how deadly the virus would be if even one resident got The elderly are so vulnerable to the coronavirus. And they have the highest mortality rates. So we knew that once it reached our facility, it would be too Reporter: So back in March, the staff moved in with the residents and went into lockdown. I packed my bags. Mom, dad, sister, I love you, I'll see you when it's all over. Could be three weeks, could be two months, four months, I don't know when it's going to end. I do know the residents need me, and I'm going to be there for them. And I just, you know -- I have 124 grandparents. So, mean, that was a big thing for me. We've had staffmembers miss the first births of their grandchild. We've had moms miss their kids' first birthdays. Reporter: There was no physical contact from loved ones for the entire staff or the residents. But that's my boyfriend back behind me. He likes to come and visit me. But yeah, we have to use our phones and talk through the glass. Hi, dad, how are you? How are you? Good, how are you? I love you, I miss you! Reporter: It was not easy. It definitely can take a toll. Obviously I miss my family. My son is a senior this year, so he's not only missing his mom at home, he's missing prom, and possibly graduation, and his 18th birthday is coming up and I'll still be here. It can be discouraging and heartbreaking. You know, I work my hardest every day to dig deep and remember why I became a provide and why I'm here. Reporter: But it worked. 65 days. During that time, no one got not a single resident lost to covid. At the end of July when the infection rate no Ohio crept back up, they decided once again to make the sacrifice. 32 days in lockdown. Once again, no cases, no deaths. Now the staff and residents are anxiously awaiting their chance to get the life-saving vaccine. The vaccines are coming so soon. We are so ready for the vaccines. Reporter: Even singing their own version O "All I want for Christmas is my two front teeth." All I want for Christmas is my covid vaccine so my grandkids can see me Reporter: With the virus surging the staff is discussing going into lockdown a third time over the holidays. I'md all our hard work and sacrifice has kept our grandparents, so to peek, safe. Reporter: They agree, if this is what needs to be done, they'll do it again in a heartbeat. I knew that if we were locking down and the residents needed my care, that I needed to be there for them. These are my residents. These are my family members. These are the people I need to take care of. Me. I'm going to do that. I'm doing that. Because I love them. Reporter: Today the staff and residents here got some welcome news. Their shipment of the vaccine could arrive just after new year's day. And by mid-january, the staff at mt. Sinai west in New York City are hoping to have some protection from the deadly virus. A fitting end, perhaps, to a season of hope. I think it's a great moment in history. I think it finally gives hope that things are goi to be on the uptick, back to a more normal life for the first time in a long time. You need hope, and you need faith.

