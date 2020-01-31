Transcript for Idaho mother found in Hawaii fails to produce her missing kids

Reporter: Strolling into view, a couple. Looming over them, a deadline. A day later, thousands of miles away in Idaho, a frantic family arrives as the clock is ticking. We're leaving to go to the police department and see how all of this is going to shake Reporter: They're the two sides of a standoff. At the center, the mystery of two missing children. Jj and tily. The deadline is 5:00. The saga has been making headlines and generating intrigue since November when authorities discovered Laurie's two kids were missing. The couple also vanished, until they were spotted over the weekend in Hawaii. By this point, stories had been swirling about their doomsday beliefs. I said there's something going on. We have one suspect. There have been a number of deaths in that family. And that does raise eyebrows. If this story is not a movie in the next five to ten years, I would be surprised. Reporter: September 19th, Lori moved for a fresh start with jj and tylee. Seth Bernard and his family lived next door. Kids would go over there and play. She was really nice. Jj mentioned one time that he was going to live with his grandmother. Reporter: Lori suddenly seemed different to him, too. Jj, who's autistic was last seen on September 23rd at school. School officials say she withdrew him planning to home school him. Started getting knocks from police. Reporter: But Lori never reported the boy missing. And about a month later she had a new husband. Chad daybell. Daybell worked in book publishing and was an author. Some of his books focussed on the end of the world. He's also affiliated with a series of lectures and podcasts called "Preparing a people." Its site says it prepares people of the Earth for the second coming of Christ. A statement says it is part of a media company that films speakers on a variety of topics not affiliated with any specific religion and is not a group or cult. They add Mr. Daybell did not start, own or control any part of our media company. Lori also briefly appeared on a podcast with Chad. If you did something bad yesterday the lord wants you to say you are sorry today and just do better tomorrow. Reporter: Chad's wife Tammy was found dead in her home. Less than two weeks later, Chad and Lori were married. In November, jj's grandparents finally requested a welfare check, after being unable to reach the boy since August. She never would respond to anything. Texts, voice mails, e-mails, nothing. Reporter: Police said in a statement Lori initially told them jj was staying with a family friend in Arizona. But they quickly learned that wasn't true. They also learned Lori's 17-year-old daughter tylee Ryan had also not been seen since September 2019. When police arrived at Lori's home the next day with a search warrant, she and Chad had vanished. We're asking the public. Please, for god's sake call authorities. Reporter: They left their home in Louisiana and traveled to Idaho, offering a $20,000 reward for the safe return of jj and tylee. We want Lori to please start cooperating with the police. Reporter: The emotions raw for the couple. He means the world to me. He's just the sunlight. Mom, I want to talk to you. Reporter: Lori's oldest son, Colby, even pleading with his mom on YouTube to return his siblings safely. You have the power to end this. I'm just as in the dark as anybody else. That's a hard position to be in. Reporter: He last spoke to his siblings in August. Jj's super funny, a loud character, the type of person to walk up to anybody and be, you know, their best friend. Tylee, she is just very sweet, independent, funny, has a really big heart and cares about everybody. Reporter: Back in rexburg, a month discovering the kids were missing, they released a statement. They started investigating the death of Tammy, even exhuming her body. We're processing a lot of evidence that has been accumulated. We're waiting for the lab results to come back from the autopsy. Reporter: But Tammy's death wasn't the only one raising questions. In Arizona, police started looking deeper into the July death of Lori's estranged husband, Charles. What is the emergency? I shot my brother-in-law. Reporter: That's Lori's brother, Alex cox captured on police body cameras after shooting and killing his estranged brother-in-law. There's Lori walking into frame. Okay. Just stand over there for just a second. Reporter: And then answering questions from police. How long have you lived here? Three weeks. Oh, geez. Got you. Like, hi, neighbor. You see Lori sort of not in a distressed state. Reporter: You can also see tylee in the video, though her face is blurred. How old are you again? 16. Reporter: In divorce filings, concerns are raised about her religious beliefs, saying she's obsessive about spiritual visions. She told him she could not trust Vallo and she would not only kill him but destroy him financially. Five months later, after attempting to reconcile with Lori, Charles was killed. Kay, Charles' sister, says she believes her brother was ambushed. When we did find out what happened the day after, because Lori didn't tell anybody. He called me and said they did it. Reporter: Lori's brother claims it was in self-defense and was never charged. Then Alex was found dead, his cause of death has not been released. Law enforcement in my view are going to have to go back and look at every one of these deaths to see if they're connected in some form or fashion to Lori and/or Chad. Because there's really no other way around it. Reporter: The mother and stepfather of two missing children have been found in Hawaii. Finally, two months after Lori and Chad were last seen, east Idaho news captured the couple at this kauai resort after police confiscated their car. Where are your kids? The whole United States is looking for the kids, and she's on the beach in Hawaii. Reporter: Police also served Lori with a court order, demanding she present jj and tylee today in Idaho. This morning, Larry wooddock clung to a photo of his grandson. That's my little man. Reporter: As they left the hotel, the deadline approaching, he tried to prepare himself. I'm so hopeful, and I'm so afraid. Yeah. I think I'm a lot more afraid by a long shot. Reporter: But now, the deadline has come and gone. Lori and the children never How do you not produce your child? What kind of a mother does that? The only word that is coming to my mind right now is a monster. Reporter: What happens now that they haven't complied with that court order? If they do not comply with the court order you can charge them with contempt, obstruction of government. They can potentially charge them with child endangerment, child neglect. Reporter: For the woodcobs, it's hope. If there's any tiny chance we could see jj today where else would we be? Maybe somebody else will show up with the kids. Reporter: For "Nightline," Diane Macedo.

