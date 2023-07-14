Identity Denied: Trans in America: Part 2

One Florida clinic's staff says the state's ban for youth transgender care is a cynical attempt to cut access to all transgender patients and will have serious repercussions.

July 14, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live