Incarcerated women seek redemption by training dogs to help people with disabilities

Inmates at the Central California Women&rsquo;s Facility train service dogs to detect disabling conditions. Natalie Tapio, who has a seizure-detecting dog from this program, says it&rsquo;s been life changing.

