Inside look at the big business of becoming a mascot

Donning a furry costume as a mascot has proven lucrative with top earners making $500,000 annually. "Nightline" goes inside a mascot bootcamp, held by the original Phillie Phanatic, Dave Raymond.

February 7, 2024

