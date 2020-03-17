Transcript for Inside the lab that is helping to identify thousands of new coronavirus cases: Part 2

Hi. My name is Sam light. My name is Kevin Sorrels. My name is rich. Elizabeth Schneider. Reporter: These people have been either diagnosed with covid-19, suspect they have it, or are in social isolation. I'm from the San Francisco bay area. Cress butte, California. Seattle, Washington. I live in Manhattan, new York. For some like famously diagnosed NBA player Donovan Mitchell the symptoms are mild. I'm fine. You know, things are going well. Just in isolation. Got a unique setup. But yeah, no fever, no symptoms as of right now. Reporter: But that wasn't the case for Lisa murk. I went to Hawaii on February 2nd and -- with my husband. Reporter: Then life abruptly changed. On February 20th my back started hurting on the left side. My muscles started hurting. It felt like somebody was stabbing me with an ice pick. I took a week-long trip to Paris, France on Saturday March 7th I came down with a sore throat, headache, fever, cough. I was doing my dishes and putting them in the dishwasher and I became winded doing that. And that's something not normal. I was coughing. I had a really bad headache. I had body aches. I had headache. I was tired. I was starting to feel a little bit congested in my sinuses and nasal passages. I called up the CDC and they said I didn't meet criteria. So I just went on with my, you know, normal activities. I got the covid-19 test and they said that my results were going to be back within four to ten days. Which seems a little bonkers. I asked my husband to take me to the emergency room because I felt horrible. Then they did the covid-19 test. I didn't get that back until March 11th. I was positive. To be home is rough, but I try to think of creative ways with friends where, you know, we face-time each other, we Skype. We play games online. And yeah, just remember we've got to look out for each other. Reporter: Four of the five are in various stages of testing. Kevin hasn't been tested at all. And Sam is still awaiting his results. The craziest thing about this is I don't know if I even have it yet. I won't know for another couple days probably. Reporter: It's an issue that has seemingly come to epitomize the nation's chaotic late response to covid 19. So the current test that's been available up to this point has been very manual, or labor intensive. So that has hindered how quickly we can turn results around and the volume of test that's can be done. Reporter: But this weekend we may have turned a corner. The fda approved a new test for the virus. We did this within hours after receiving the application from Roche. Reporter: Roche is Roche molecular solutions, a private health care firm which the fda says is the first commercially distributed test to receive emergency authorization. It's a breakthrough because it speeds up the testing. What we can now expect is we're going to provide 400,000 tests in the coming days. So that will mean that we will make available about 1.5 million tests every month. Reporter: How did Roche pull it off? This footage was shared only with ABC news of their teams working round the clock across the test developed in just seven weeks. The challenge was the timeline. Could we do it in six to seven weeks as we were being asked to do? We did something that usually takes 12 to 18 months. So we had to reinvent how we did things. It's really breathtaking. Reporter: With the potential to have a significant yes, ma'am impact on covid-19 testing the Roche factory went into overdrive. The thumbs up from the fda about midnight on Friday, the tests rolled out over the weekend. This New Jersey shipping team loading trucks, heading out to over 30 labs around the country. And today in Chicago we were able to see some of the first tests run. So they're literally dropping in as we speak. You're getting specimens as we Yes, we are. The results -- Five positives out of 43. Again, this all goes to helping us track where the existing cases are and where we might have higher pockets of illness in the Chicago area. Reporter: Like everyone else in this war against an invisible men couldn't be higher. Some of them have skin in the game too. Dr. Valsamackis's husband is already suffering from heart trouble. He's in the highest-risk category group of people to die from this infection. This is personal. I want to protect him.

