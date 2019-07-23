How intimacy coordinators make sex scenes safe for actors on TV

More
Amanda Blumenthal is a professional intimacy coordinator who works to ensure that some of the steamiest scenes on TV are safe for the actors and actresses involved.
1:06 | 07/23/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for How intimacy coordinators make sex scenes safe for actors on TV

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:06","description":"Amanda Blumenthal is a professional intimacy coordinator who works to ensure that some of the steamiest scenes on TV are safe for the actors and actresses involved.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"64522408","title":"How intimacy coordinators make sex scenes safe for actors on TV","url":"/Nightline/video/intimacy-coordinators-make-sex-scenes-safe-actors-tv-64522408"}